India's Bihar state hit by earthquake, no casualties so far

India's Bihar state was hit by an earthquake on the morning of Wednesday, April 12. The earthquake occurred at around 5:35 PM on Wednesday, April 12, about 320 km east of state capital Patna and over 1300 km east of New Delhi. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km and was marked at 4.3 on Richter scale.

India's National Center for Seismology informed of the earthquake in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

The official media handle of the National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter and said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal”.

Earlier on April 9, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred at a depth of 10 km in Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The border between India's Bihar state and Nepal is considered particularly prone to earthquakes.

In one of the worst earthquake tragedies on Indian subcontinent, the 1934 Bihar–Nepal earthquake led to widespread destruction in the towns of Munger and Muzaffarpur.

The number of deaths due to 1934 earthquake was estimated between 10,700–12,000 with more than 7,000 recorded in Bihar.

