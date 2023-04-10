Small earthquakes hit Nicobar Island and Mizoram

The Nicobar Island and Mizoram in India were jolted by small earthquakes on Monday. An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Nicobar Island in the early hours at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake occurred at around 2:26 am (IST).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6 occurred on 10-04-2023, 02:26:02 IST, Lat: 8.98 and Long: 94.07, Depth: 32 Km , Location: 220km N of Campbell Bay, Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 16:51:27 IST, Lat: 9.04 & Long: 93.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 226km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/NkPypRj8I8 pic.twitter.com/EE2LMp5lBA — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 10, 2023 ×

Nicobar Island witnessed an earthquake on Sunday as well which measured 5.3 on the Ritcher scale. It struck just at a depth of 10 kilomtere at 4:01 pm. This was the second earthquake on Sunday after a 4.1 quake was reported a few hours ago at around 2"59 pm.

Meanwhile, in Mizoram, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was reported from Champhai in Mizoram, the NCS said on Monday.

According to NCS, the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS.

