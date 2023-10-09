India’s assembly elections: Election Commission sounds poll bugle, announces dates for five states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (Oct 9) announced poll dates for the assembly elections in five states— Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

The assembly election in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 17, followed by Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. The elections will be done under a single phase.

Mizoram will see voting on November 7, which will also be done in a single phase.

In Chhattisgarh, the elections will be done in two phases, with the first one to be held on November 7, and the second phase on November 17.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar noted that these five states hold a unique significance as they serve as the final assembly elections before the grand stage of the General Elections in 2024.

Five states account for one-sixth voters of country

These combined five states have around 160 million voters, almost one-sixth of the total voters in the country, the official noted.

Of those, 82 million voters are male, and 78 million are female, the CECE said.

Around 6 million first-time voters will be able to participate in elections in five states, with 1.5 million young voters eligible to participate in elections due to amendments on qualifying dates.

The counting of votes in all five states will be held on December 3, Kumar said.

Around 17,70,00 polling stations will be erected across these five states, and of these, 1,01,00 stations will have webcasting facilities. Over 8,000 polling stations will be managed by women.

Unique elections

"We have gathered here after a gap of six months. These elections are significant for the country and after this, we will meet for the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections," Kumar said.

"We have met all stakeholders, including political parties and enforcement agencies, while preparing for assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP and Telangana," he said.

The poll panel added that it has placed special emphasis on making electoral rolls inclusive and the focus will also be on "roll-to-poll" to ensure that all voters come to vote.

Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats, Rajasthan has 200, Telangana 119, Chhattisgarh 90 constituencies and Mizoram with 40 assembly seats.