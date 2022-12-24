Indians will no longer be able to travel visa-free to this country

The Government of Serbia has decided to end visa-free travel for Indians. From January 1, 2023, Indian passport holders will no longer be able to enter Serbia without a visa. The latest decision has been taken by the central European nation keeping in mind the requirements of European Union visa policy in mind.

“The existing arrangement of visa-free entry into Serbia for all Indian passport holders for staying in Serbia up to 30 days has been withdrawn by the Government of Serbia,” said the Government of Serbia in a statement that it issued.

Previously, Indian passport holders were able to enter the country without visa. Indians could live visa-free for a period of 30 days in a year. But this facility will be withdrawn in the new year.

The Indian embassy in Serbian capital Belgrade has travel advisory for Indians. The embassy has asked holders of ordinary Indian passport to obtain visa from Serbian Embassy in Belgrade prior to travel to the country set to take place after January 1.

Indians who currently hold a valid UK, US or Schengen visa would still be able to enter Serbia visa-free for a period of 90 days.

In addition to Indians, Serbia has terminated visa-free travel facility to citizens of Guinea-Bissau, Tunisia and Burundi. For these countries however, the facility has been withdrawn from November 20.

