Indians should help world understand there is unity in diversity: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the people of India should lead the world in finding unity in diversity rather than searching for diversity in unity.

"There is diversity in the universe and we have to accept and respect it. It is the culture of this country to live with the knowledge that diversity came out of unity. We are not the ones who search for diversity in unity. We are the ones who understand that there is unity in diversity," Bhagwat said addressing a gathering here.

He was attending an event to inaugurate a medical dialysis centre in the national capital, which was also attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The RSS chief said that people nowadays look for how they are different from others.

"Nowadays, our caste or political allegiance determines whether we are united or separated. The whole world is plagued by this wrong approach. Indians have to correct this trend," Bhagwat said.

"It doesn't take long for one to become many. The universe was created on the whim of Bramha Ji. He said that he was alone and bored. So, the universe was created after a big bang and focused to create many," he added.

Bhagwat said that RSS workers are always engaged in selflessly working for the welfare of society and those in need.