Indians concerned as UK tightens noose around family visa rules to curb immigration
UK government's recent visa restrictions are poised to have far-reaching consequences for Indian families with many Indian-origin people already demanding clarity. This comes as the new law substantially increases the minimum salary threshold for British nationals and permanent residents if they want their families to be with them in the UK as dependents.
These tightening in the working visa rules are part of the UK's broader strategy to cut immigration figures. The impact on Indian families is palpable as the Family Visa category undergoes a drastic transformation.
Previously requiring an annual income of GBP 18,600, this threshold is set to surge to GBP 38,700 from March/April next year. This alteration is poised to significantly affect applicants from the Indian subcontinent, with Indians constituting the second-largest cohort under the Family Visa in the past year.
UK Home Secretary James Cleverly elucidated the government's rationale, stating, "We will ensure that people bring only dependants whom they can support financially, by raising the minimum income for Family Visas to the same threshold as the minimum salary threshold for skilled workers, which is GBP 38,700."
The minimum income requirement under the category remained unchanged since 2012. Reports quoting experts said that raising the threshold levels will especially impact the family plans of those with lower incomes.
Rushed weddings as fallout?
The Opposition Labour's shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, reportedly voiced concerns about rushed weddings as a response to the impending rules, urging a swift review by the Migration Advisory Committee.
"So, they should be asked to look at this very swiftly, and to look at what the best way to approach this is, because at the moment this seems to have come out of thin air with no plan at all and because there's a possibility that actually what this will lead to is a big increase in rushed marriages and so on in the next few months because of the changes," Cooper said.
Indian-origin people write to UK home secy
British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), representing a substantial number of medical professionals of Indian origin, has sought clarity on the impact of the clampdown on overseas care workers.
"It was very concerning and distressing to our members to read about the plans to prevent overseas care workers from bringing their dependents to the UK," the letter read.
Indian industry and student groups have also issued warnings of the "unintended consequences" of these measures, cautioning that they could drive skilled Indians to explore alternative economies.
In addition to this, the UK government is facing scrutiny for its Rwanda legislation, which is still in the works. Lobbying efforts have intensified in a bid to change Sunak's decision.
(With inputs from agencies)