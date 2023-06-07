Indian wrestler's protest: Centre invites wrestlers for talks on issues

The Indian central government invited wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks on their issues. Taking to Twitter, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same." Earlier, Thakur urged the protesters to await the outcome of investigations into the allegations before deciding their next course of action. "Dear players, wait for and have faith in the Delhi Police’s investigation. It has registered the FIR on the Supreme Court’s direction," Thakur said while addressing a press conference on May 31.

The protesting wrestlers which include Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat, have accused WFI chief Bhushan Singh of sexual harassment. Last Saturday, the wrestlers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pressing for action against Singh, who is a lawmaker of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During the meeting, the wrestlers demanded an impartial probe and quick action against Bhushan Singh. And in response, Shah assured them that justice would be provided, and asked them to let the law take its course.

Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh's associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation, officials to the news agency PTI.

The official added that a minor complainant whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164. Farmers union demands arrest of WFI chief Leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) demanded the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh warning that if the WFI chief is not arrested by June 9, the union would hold panchayats across the country in support of the wrestlers.

"Brij Bhushan Singh should be arrested. Otherwise, we will carry out protests in our way from June 09 onward," BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said on June 2 as he attended a meeting in northern Kurukshetra city to express solidarity with the athletes. Bhushan denies allegations Brij Bhushan Singh has denied the allegations of sexual harassment, by saying he would hang himself if the allegations were true. "If even one of the allegations made against me gets proven true then Brij Bhushan Singh will hang himself without anyone having to ask him to do so," he said on May 31.

(With inputs from agencies)

