Bajrang Punia reacts to morphed images of protesting wrestlers, claims 'IT cell people are spreading this'

Indian wrestlers' protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s chief Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment has been making the headlines for quite long. Their protest has surpassed a month and it is far away from getting close to a conclusion at present. On Sunday (May 28), Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik-led protesting wrestlers marched their way towards the new parliament, when it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to demand justice but were stopped by the Delhi Police.

It led to a huge chaos just a few kilometres away from the new parliament, which made headlines all across the globe. Images of wrestlers being detained by the police force saddened many in the country. Amid all this, some pictures were also circulated on social media platforms which showed the wrestlers smiling after being detained by the cops. Thus, Bajrang Punia has now reacted to all such images and said 'IT cell people are spreading this false picture'. He shared two images, one fake and the other being a genuine one saying, "IT cell people are spreading this false picture. We make it clear that a complaint will be filed against whoever posted this fake picture."

"UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations," UWW said in a statement.

"UWW will request further information about the next elective general assembly from the 10A and the Ad-hoc Committee of the WFI. The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected. Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is reminded that UWW already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year."

"For several months, United World Wrestling has followed with great concern the situation in India where wrestlers are protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). It has taken due note that the WFI President has been put aside at an early stage and is currently not in charge," UWW further asserted.