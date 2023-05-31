International wrestling body gets involved in Indian grapplers' protest, asks WFI to hold elections in 45 days

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has issued a warning to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) amid the ongoing protest against the body's president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, asking it conduct the elections within next 45 days. The international body has also expressed disappointment over the speed of investigation in the charges on Singh made by WFI's member athletes.

"UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations," UWW said in a statement following a recent scuffle between the grapplers and authorities which ended in police reports being filed against the wrestlers.

"UWW will request further information about the next elective general assembly from the 10A and the Ad-hoc Committee of the WFI. The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected. Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is reminded that UWW already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year," it further said in the statement.

"For several months, United World Wrestling has followed with great concern the situation in India where wrestlers are protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). It has taken due note that the WFI President has been put aside at an early stage and is currently not in charge," UWW stated further about the ongoing protest amid which Singh has been stripped of all power as WFI chief.

"As it has already done since the beginning of this situation, UWW will hold a meeting with the wrestlers to inquire about their condition and safety and reconfirm our support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns," it added after the wrestlers threatened to immerse their medals in holy River Ganges on Tuesday.

The medal immersing procession, however, has been halted and the government has been given a five-day ultimatum to act against Singh, who also happens to be a Member of Parliament (MP) at the Lower House, representing the ruling party only.

