Indian unanimously elected as vice-chairman of global UN advocacy body
A senior Indian advocate has been unanimously elected as the vice-chairman of the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA), an international UN advocacy body. This appointment reflects the prominent role of the Indian Federation of United Nations Associations (IFUNA), an affiliate body of WFUNA. The election took place during the executive committee meeting of WFUNA, held at the United Nations premises in New York.
The role of Suresh Srivastava
Suresh Srivastava, a senior advocate and the secretary general of IFUNA, in assuming the position of vice-chairman of WFUNA will have significant responsibility in shaping the organization's policies and priorities. He will also contribute to advancing WFUNA's mission on a global scale.
Srivastava's statement
Expressing his gratitude, Srivastava acknowledged the tremendous opportunity presented to him to contribute to the United Nations' crucial work in promoting peace and development.
He expressed his eagerness to collaborate with dedicated individuals from around the world who share the same passion and commitment.
About WFUNA and IFUNA
WFUNA is a global non-profit organization that represents and coordinates the membership of more than 100 national United Nations Associations (UNAs) and their constituents. It serves as a platform for collaboration and coordination among these associations, working towards the shared goal of supporting the United Nations and its mission.
IFUNA, as an affiliate body of WFUNA, plays a vital role in promoting the work of the United Nations within India and beyond.
Recognition of IFUNA and India's role
Srivastava's election as the vice-chairman of WFUNA highlights the pivotal role played by IFUNA and India in advancing the goals of the United Nations and fostering global peace and development.
This achievement underscores the significant contributions made by India towards the work of the United Nations and its efforts to promote international cooperation and understanding.
