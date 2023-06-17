Indian unanimously elected as vice-chairman of global UN advocacy body

A senior Indian advocate has been unanimously elected as the vice-chairman of the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA), an international UN advocacy body. This appointment reflects the prominent role of the Indian Federation of United Nations Associations (IFUNA), an affiliate body of WFUNA. The election took place during the executive committee meeting of WFUNA, held at the United Nations premises in New York.

The role of Suresh Srivastava

Suresh Srivastava, a senior advocate and the secretary general of IFUNA, in assuming the position of vice-chairman of WFUNA will have significant responsibility in shaping the organization's policies and priorities. He will also contribute to advancing WFUNA's mission on a global scale.

Srivastava's statement

Expressing his gratitude, Srivastava acknowledged the tremendous opportunity presented to him to contribute to the United Nations' crucial work in promoting peace and development.