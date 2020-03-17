Indian students stuck in Europe amid coronavirus scare. What's their status?

The coronavirus outbreak has precipitated a crisis on the world with more than 1,70,000 cases having been recorded so far. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak a pandemic, and severe measures are being taken across the world to curb the spread of the virus.

India, on its part, has also been taking desperate measures to control the spread of the novel virus, and COVID-19 -- the disease it causes. The Central government on Monday announced it would not welcome arrivals from European nations, including the United Kingdom, and Turkey.

This includes Indian citizens too.

In a statement on Tuesday, Air India said, "All pax travelling to UK and Europe, may kindly note that in view of the DGCA instructions regarding travel and visa restrictions related to the COVID-2019, all flights to/from UK and Europe will operate only till 18th March 2020 & will remain suspended from 19th to 31st March, 2020."

This piece of information came as a shock to thousands of Indian students studying abroad.

Reports, however, say the delay is temporary, as this order applies only till March 31.

This applies to every one. Indians can go back to India through other countries. — India in the UK (@HCI_London) March 16, 2020

Reports add the temporary ban is just a way to stem the spread of the virus, and has been undertaken as many positive cases from India were traced back to have a history of travel to or from European countries.

Of these countries, Italy is the worst affected (though after China). The ministry of external affairs has, to this end, assured confirmed regular evacuations.

On Sunday, over 210 Indians were brought to India, all of whom will be quarantined for 14 days.

211 students & 7 compassionate cases departed by AI flight #Milan. Special thanks to @airindiain team & Italian authorities. Consulate will continue to ensure welfare of all Indians in northern #Italy — India in Milan (@cgmilan1) March 14, 2020

The ministry has launched helpline numbers for further assistance.

India has carried out evacuations from several countries in the past few weeks. It has brought back its citizens from China, Japan and Iran as the number of cases of coronavirus continue to rise in these countries.

