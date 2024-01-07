Indian student found dead in Italy, parents seek govt help to bring body back home

An Indian student from eastern India's Jharkhand state reportedly died in Italy due to reasons that could not be immediately ascertained.

According to a report in India Today, Ram Raut from Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, about 1500 km east of New Delhi, died on January 2, 2024.

Ram Raut's death in Italy: What do we know?

According to a police statement cited by India Today, Raut was enrolled in a University in Italy for a Master of Business Administration (MBA) course.

The incident reportedly came to light when Raut's parents called him to extend greetings on New Year's on January 1. Raut reportedly did not pick up the call. When the West Singhbhum-based parents contacted the owner of their son's rented accommodation, they were informed that Ram had been found dead in the washroom of another house.

What next?

Ram Raut's family has approached senior government officials in Jharkhand to bring their son's body back to India.

The India Today report cited West Singhbhum's Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal as saying that he had received information about Ram Raut's death. The Home Department as well as the Migration cell of Jharkhand for necessary action.

The developments in the case are currently being monitored by Jharkhand's state authorities.

According to government data, a total of 5,897 Indian students were present in Italy in 2022 on study visas.

As per an agreement signed between the governments of Italy and India, the Indian students hoping to stay in Italy after the completion of their degrees will now be allowed to stay in the country for an additional 12 months. The India-Italy ties stand elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership.