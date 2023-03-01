Indian state to build 3,000 temples to ‘protect and propagate Hindu faith’

The state government of Andhra Pradesh in South India has sought to ensure that all 26 districts of the state house at least one major shrine of Hindu faith. The government said that the construction of shrines has been taken up in a big way in the state.

Under directions from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the initiative aiming to "protect and propagate the Hindu faith" has been rolled out in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said.

"To protect and propagate the Hindu faith on a massive scale, construction of Hindu temples in the localities of weaker sections has been initiated," Satyanarayana, who is also the Endowments Minister, said in an official statement on Tuesday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' Sri Vani Trust, which was constituted to construct Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples at various locations all over India, has allocated ₹10 lakh each for the construction of temples.

How many temples will be built in Andhra Pradesh?

The state government had earlier said that it will begin the construction of 1,330 temples. It has added another 1,465 to this list. At the same time, depending on the requests of individual legislators, 200 more temples will be built in the state.

The construction of the recently added temples and the ones requested by the individual legislators will be done with the cooperation of "voluntary organisations", the deputy chief minister of the state said.

According to the minister, construction of 978 temples is taking place in full swing under the aegis of the Endowments Department.

The state government has allocated ₹270 crore (INR 2.7 billion) to revive temples and for the conduct of rituals in the temples. Of these allocated funds, ₹238 crore (INR 2.38 billion) have already been released.

