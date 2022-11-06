India’s Tirupati Balaji temple, world's richest Hindu shrine, reports billions in wealth

India's Tirupati Balaji temple on Saturday reported an astonishing set of wealth consisting of 10.3 tonnes of gold deposits in nationalised banks and a cash deposit of ₹15,938 crores ($1.94 billion). The total worth of temple assets has been pegged at ₹2.26 lakh crore ($27.56 billion).

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust that managed the majestic Hindu shrine and its confluent temples in South India, released a white paper on Saturday and declared the list of its assets including fixed deposits and gold deposits.

The trust said that the surplus amounts are invested in scheduled banks. "Devotees of Srivari are requested not to believe such conspiratorial false propaganda. Cash and gold deposits made by TTD in various banks are done in a very transparent manner," Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said in a press statement

The Tirupati Balaji Temple in South India's Andhra Pradesh state is dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu. It is believed that Lord Vishnu manifested himself in the temple to direct his devotees toward salvation during the Kali age.

"TTD's investments in the form of fixed deposits in various banks in 2019 was 13,025 crore, which has now increased to 15,938 crores ($19.44 billion). In the last three years, the investment increased by 2,900 crores ($3.5 billion)," AV Dharma Reddy, TTD executive officer, was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

According to bank-wise investment shared by the trust, TTD has 7339.74 tons of gold deposit in 2019 and 2.9 tons were added in the last three years.

The temple assets include 960 properties spread over 7,123 acres across India.

The income made by the temple comes from donations made by devotees, businesses, and institutions to the holy deities.

