Indian soldiers foil Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh: Sources

Indian soldiers repelled intrusion by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh last week, it has come to light. The face-off took place when Chinese troops crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. Chinese troops were detained by Indian soldiers briefly.

The Indian troops outnumbered the Chinese at the location and the face-off lasted for several hours. The troops disengaged after local commanders resolved the issue.

Sources told WION that there was no damage to Indian defences in the area. The sources added that since India-China border was not formally demarcated, there were different perception among the troops of both countries as to where one border ends and other starts.

"Peace and Tranquillity in these areas of differing perceptions has been possible by adherence to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries. Both sides undertake patrolling activities upto their line of perception. Whenever patrols of both sides physically meet, the situation is managed according to established protocols and mechanisms agreed by both sides. Physical engagement can last for a few hours prior to disengaging as per mutual understanding," they said.

China and India have seen heightened tensions since last when on May 5, a violent clash took place between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. The incident saw both nations ramping up military presence along the LAC with increased number of troops and heavy military machinery.

(With inputs from Siddhant Sibbal)