Indian Railways staffer fakes robbery at gun-point to steal money, reveal cops  

According to police, a sensational case of robbery at gun-point, in the early hours, has turned out to be a drama staged by a railway staffer to steal money.

On Monday, Tika Ram Meena, a railway ticket issuer at Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur local train station, had approached the police saying he was robbed at gun-point by three assailants, who stole Rs 1.32 lakh cash from the ticket counter.

As per his complaint, the assailants had entered the ticketing counter, threatened him at gun-point and tied him up, before getting away with the cash and his mobile phone.

Based on this, cops registered complaints under multiple sections and started a probe, which was led by Tambaram Police Commissioner, ADGP Dr Ravi (IPS).

On receiving evasive replies from the complainant amid the questioning, cops suspected something amiss and visited the complainant's residence to investigate. Cops found the stolen amount of Rs.1.32 lakh in cash and the mobile phone of Tika Ram, at his residence.

Later, they found that Tika Ram had asked his wife to visit the station where he was working, in the wee hours on Monday. On his instructions, she had tied him up and decamped with the cash and his mobile phone, following which he had filed a police complaint based on the imagined gun-point robbery.

It was also learnt that Tika Ram had lost upto Rs 1.9 lakh, while playing online rummy.