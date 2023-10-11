Indian President visits Jammu and Kashmir, attends convocation ceremony

President of India Droupadi Murmu is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. On Wednesday (Oct 11) she attended the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir on its Srinagar campus.

The President said during her address that the country is proud of the responsible youth of Kashmir. She urged students at University of Kashmir to actively participate in social service as they complete their studies.

“By participating in social work, the youth could bring social change and set an example. I am happy to note that alumni have brought glory to this university by serving the country. The motto of the University of Kashmir which means ‘Let us move from darkness to light'. The more our youth move towards the light of education and towards the light of peace, the more our country will progress," said the President Murmu.

President Murmu said that when the young follow the path of development and disciopline, their country and the society they are part of move towards progress and prosperity.

The President was pleased to note that girl students made up 55 per cent of the total number of students studying at the university. She opined that this presented the picture of our country and its destiny.

“The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' 2023 would prove to be a revolutionary step towards women-led development in our country. The sustainable development is a part of Kashmir's heritage. There will be food only as long as there are forests, and it is the responsibility of all of us to preserve this paradise on earth. Kashmir University should be alert in preserving the Himalayan ecosystem. I am happy to note that work related to glaciology, biodiversity conservation and the Himalayan Ice-Core Laboratory is at different stages,” said President Murmu.

She said that it was the responsibility of the academic world to find way to leverage organically grown knowledge systems in today's circumstances.

Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha was also present during the ceremony.

“I am grateful to the Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji for gracing University of Kashmir's Convocation Ceremony with her august presence,” he said.

He applauded the girl students at the university too.

“It was heartening for me to know that out of total students conferred with gold medals today, more than 66% are our daughters. Accomplishment of our daughters, their self-confidence, courage and the ability to create new records in education and various other fields is a matter of great pride for entire union territory. It is a reflection of a brighter future for the nation and a step towards women-led development,” said Manoj Sinha, LG Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that higher educational institutions must strive to create strong ecosystem for advanced research, innovation, new inventions & suitably respond to society & industries.

