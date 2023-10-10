India: 2 LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
Story highlights
Shopian encounter: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq (Abrar), were killed by security forces in an operation in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The clash followed intelligence reports of terrorist presence in Alshipora.
Shopian encounter: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq (Abrar), were killed by security forces in an operation in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The clash followed intelligence reports of terrorist presence in Alshipora.
Two terrorists linked to the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed during a security forces operation in the Alshipora area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter unfolded following the launch of a counter-terrorism operation in response to intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists in the Alshipora vicinity, reported ANI.
The Kashmir Zone Police made an announcement on social media, stating, "#Encounter has started at Alshipora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."
In a subsequent update, it was reported, "Two (02) #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow."
trending now
#WATCH | Shopian Encounter Update: Two terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2023
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) https://t.co/ULxqMsR7ba pic.twitter.com/zhzmGsSJ7l
The two killed terrorists have been identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq, also known as Abrar, both associated with LeT.
ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that Abrar was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, who was tragically murdered in February outside his residence in the Achan area of Pulwama. Sanjay Sharma worked as an ATM guard at J&K Bank and had never left his native place.
Last month, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at seven locations in three districts of south Kashmir in connection with Sharma's murder.
(This is a developing story)
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: