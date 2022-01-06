Indian President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern over PM Narendra Modi's security breach

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday (January 6) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his concerns over the massive security breach.

On Wednesday, PM Modi was on his way to address a rally in the northern state of India, Punjab. His convoy was exposed in the open and was left stranded in a serious security breach in Ferozepur when some protestors blocked his convoy when it reached a flyover.

The Indian Prime Minister was supposed to lay the foundation stone of development projects, however, his convoy was blocked. He was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes.

The incident has erupted a huge debate in India and to take the first-hand account of the situation, the President met PM Modi in person.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan handle after the meeting tweeted, "President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday."

The tweet added, "The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse."

PM Modi reacted after the meeting, he tweeted, "Called on Rashtrapati Ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength."

