Indian PM Narendra Modi to deliver special address at WEF's Davos Agenda today

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 17) will deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda via video conferencing. The virtual event will be held from January 17-21.

As the Davos Agenda 2022 is bringing world leaders together, PM Modi will deliver the 'State of the World' address, which is scheduled at 8:30pm IST.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement: "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will deliver 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda on 17th January."

At around 8:30 PM IST this evening, will be delivering the 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda. @wef — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022

The weeklong virtual event which is starting today will feature heads of state and government, CEOs and other leaders.

They will come together to discuss the critical challenges the world is facing today and present their ideas on how to tackle them.

Several heads of state will address the event including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and EU Commission's chief Ursua von der Leyen.

The event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society.

As per the WEF website, the event will also mark the launch of several Forum initiatives including efforts to accelerate the race to net-zero emissions.

Also to ensure the economic opportunity of nature-positive solutions, create cyber resilience, strengthen global value chains, build economies in fragile markets through humanitarian investing, bridge the vaccine manufacturing gap and use data solutions to prepare for the next pandemic.

"Everyone hopes that in 2022 the COVID-19 pandemic, and the crises that accompanied it, will finally begin to recede. But major global challenges await us, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion," said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.