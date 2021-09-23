Indian PM Narendra Modi 'talking technology' with leading American CEOs from key sectors

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his engagements in the United States on Thursday (September 23) by meeting with leading American CEOs from five different key sectors.

India's Ministry of External Affairs informed that PM Modi met with the President and CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano Amon and during the meeting, they discussed "investment opportunities" offered in India’s telecommunications and electronics sector.

The discussions also included the recently launched Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) as well as developments in the semiconductor supply chain in India, the ministry said in a release.

IN PICS | UNGA: PM Modi arrives in US, busy days ahead

"During the meeting, they discussed investment opportunities offered in India’s telecommunications and electronics sector. This included the recently launched Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) as well as developments in the semiconductor supply chain in India. Strategies for building the local innovation ecosystem in India were also discussed."

The official handle of the Prime Minister's office also tweeted that PM Modi has highlighted the vast economic opportunities India has to offer.

Amon even expressed keenness to work with India in areas such as 5G and other digital India efforts.

PM Modi held one-on-one meetings with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone before his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris.

Talking technology...



PM Modi interacted with Shantanu Narayen, the President and CEO of Adobe and they discussed Adobe’s ongoing collaboration and future investment plans in India.

MEA stated, "Discussions also focused on India’s flagship programme Digital India, and use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education and R&D."

During his meeting with Mark Widmar, the CEO of First Solar, discussions related to India's renewable energy landscape took place. They talked particularly about India's solar energy potential and the country's target of 450 GW electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030.

Renewed focus on renewable energy.



Modi also met Vivek Lall, the Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation and they spoke about strengthening the defence technology sector in India. Lall appreciated the recent policy changes to accelerate defence and emerging technology manufacturing and augment capacity building in India.

During his interaction with Stephen Schwarzman, the chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone, PM Modi talked about the company's ongoing projects in India, and their interest in further investments in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

Discussing a subject of the future, which has captured the imagination of the present.



