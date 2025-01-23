Indian PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary in Samvidhan Sadan on Thursday (Jan 22). PM Modi also interacted with school students present there. Rajya Sabha LOP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla were also present and paid tributes to Netaji.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary.

Also read: India: Ex-Army Man Kills Wife, Chops Body Before Boiling | Chilling Details Emerge

"Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to India's freedom movement is unparalleled," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Advertisment

On #ParakramDiwas, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, PM Modi had an inspiring interaction with the youth at Samvidhan Sadan. pic.twitter.com/JiyKLm0BbL — BJP (@BJP4India) January 23, 2025

"He epitomised courage and grit. His vision continues to motivate us as we work towards building the India he envisioned," he added.

In 2021, the central government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Advertisment

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2025, a grand celebration is scheduled to unfold from 23rd January to 25th January 2025 at Barabati Fort in the historic city of Cuttack, the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Also read: Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar says India didn’t stop trading with Pakistan

The multifaceted celebration will honour the legacy of Netaji on his 128th birth anniversary. The three-day event, scheduled for 23rd-25th January 2025, will be inaugurated by Mohan Charan Majhi, the Chief Minister of Odisha, on January 23.

The year 2022 saw the unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate, New Delhi, and in 2023, 21 unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees. In 2024, the Prime Minister inaugurated the event at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the site of the INA trials.

Continuing the tradition, this year the Parakram Diwas celebration is being organised by the Ministry of Culture at Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace and the city that shaped his early sensibilities.

Also read: Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar optimistic about strengthening India-U.S. ties

The three-day-long event will start with the Chief Minister of Odisha and other dignitaries paying homage to Netaji and hoisting the national flag at the house where Netaji was born, which has now been converted into a museum dedicated to him.

Subsequently, the Parakram Diwas celebration at Barabati Fort will begin with a video message by the Prime Minister and will feature a book, photo, and archival exhibition focused on Netaji's life, showcasing rare photographs, letters, and documents, as well as an AR/VR display chronicling his remarkable journey.

Also read: Ather Energy introduces multi-language dashboard to enhance accessibility

A sculpture workshop and a painting competition-cum-workshop are also being planned for the occasion. The event will also feature cultural performances honouring Netaji's legacy and highlighting the rich cultural tradition of Odisha. Besides, films on Netaji's life will also be screened during the event.