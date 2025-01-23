Ather Energy Limited is launching eight regional languages on their Rizta dashboard for their family scooters. Ather Energy Limited now allows customers to use their preferred language from eight options on their scooter dashboard all across India. Ather Energy kicks off language options with Hindi screens before introducing other languages later in 2020.

The Internet in India 2024 study from IAMAI and Kantar shows that 98% of internet users depend on content in familiar local languages. Ather Energy designed the dashboard to show options in multiple languages because they understand regional inclusivity is important.

Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela declared that the brand develops innovative products to serve its customers. Since our start we designed our products to meet the needs of Indian customers. Our company is taking Indian linguistic diversity into account by creating a dashboard option to customise your scooter in the language you prefer according to Mr. Singh Phokela.

The AtherStack software platform will receive this feature through an automatic internet update. Owners of Rizta Z both old and new will receive the software update. AtherStack adds FallSafe and AutoHold as well as additional convenience features including live location sharing, WhatsApp notifications, Ping My Scooter, Alexa integration that make everyday scooter usage easier.

The Rizta scooter debuted in April 2024 to provide a comfortable and functional riding experience worldwide. The scooter includes a flat floorboard design plus a roomy seat, reverse gear, disc brake technology, traction control mechanisms, and a total storage space of up to 56 liters. Alexa Skills lets users operate their scooter through voice commands while the device shows real-time updates on the dashboard display.

In addition, Ather has diversified its offerings with products like Halo, a smart helmet equipped with ChitChat communication, premium audio, noise-filtering microphones, and Auto WearDetect sensors for seamless connectivity.

With this latest innovation, Ather Energy continues to blend cutting-edge technology with user-centric solutions tailored for Indian riders.