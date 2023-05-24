Indian PM Narendra Modi concludes two-day trip to Australia. Five key takeaways

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrapped up his two-day visit to the Down Under country of Australia. The trip's highlight was the vociferous, 20,000-strong diaspora crowd that PM Modi addressed in Sydney alongside Australian PM Anthony Albanese and other politicians.

Despite US President Joe Biden cancelling his Australia visit which led to the shelving of the Quad summit, PM Modi was the only leader that did not alter the plans. He visited Australia after a short trip to Papua New Guinea and managed to strengthen relations between the two countries. Here are the five key takeaways from the visit: India talks straight on Hindu temples vandalism The recent incidents of attacks on Hindu temples in Australia had raised quite a few eyebrows in India. PM Modi, during a wide-ranging talk with his Australian counterpart, raised the issue.

"Prime Minister Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today as well," said PM Modi.

"It is not acceptable to us that anyone hurt the friendly and cordial ties between India and Australia by their actions or ideology," he said.

In a presser, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra responding to WIONs question about the attacks reiterated that the Indian government had made its case clearly.

"The attack on the temples and activities of the other separatist elements were discussed by the two Prime Ministers earlier, and today also. From the discussions last time till this time, the progress is clearly reflected in the fact that PM Modi thanked PM Albanese for the action that the Govt of Australia has taken against these elements," said Kwatra. Quad and China Quad, an informal alliance between India, USA, Japan and Australia was primarily formed to keep China in check in the Indo-Pacific. Despite Japan and USA missing from the action, India and Australia managed to hold a serious discussion on the issue.

"PM Albanese and I have discussed in Quad Summit, about the peace in the region. We have discussed issues in the Indo-Pacific region," said PM Modi.

Kwatra added that the two leaders "spoke about free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific" and how India and Australia could work together. The two sides signed off saying they wanted to amplify and harness the opportunities but also to take active steps to mitigate the challenges that arise in the region. Trade relations To significantly expand bilateral trade ties, the two PMs decided to focus on shoring up a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

"We are building a resilient and reliable supply chain. This will strengthen the business of both countries," said PM Modi.

The countries have already signed India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). PM Modi added that a "Migration and Mobility partnership" agreement had been reached between Australia and India which will facilitate the movement of skilled professionals.

WATCH | Gravitas: Indian PM Narendra Modi in Australia × Defence ties PM Modi in his speech pointed out the increased military relations between the two nations. He referred to “AUSTRA HIND 22” - a bilateral training exercise that took place last year.

“The high degree of mutual trust between us has naturally translated into greater cooperation on defence and security matters. Our navies are participating in joint naval exercises. I am confident that there is merit in working together to realize the true potential in closer defence and security cooperation,” said Modi. Opening of the consulate general in Banglore & Brisbane. The PM on Tuesday announced that New Delhi will soon open its consulate in Brisbane, fulfilling a long-pending demand by the Indian diaspora.

“A new Indian consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane,” he said.

Currently, India has a high commission in Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. With the third largest diaspora population residing in Brisbane, it was long overdue that a consulate was opened there. According to Australia’s 2016 census, more than 619,000 people were of Indian ancestry. They make up 2.8% of the country’s population

(With inputs from agencies)