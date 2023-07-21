India's UPI to power Sri Lanka's fintech connectivity amid island nation's economic revival

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in wide-ranging talks with visiting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday (July 21) which largely focused on improvising economic and strategic co-operation and signed agreements, which included setting up of UPI in the island-nation.

Wickremesinghe, who is on a two-day visit to India, landed in New Delhi on Thursday (July 20). This is the first Indian trip of any senior Sri Lankan leader after the nation faced an unprecedented economic crisis last year.

PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes President @RW_UNP of Sri Lanka at the Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks.



An opportunity to review and lend further momentum to the long-standing 🇮🇳-🇱🇰 ties, as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year. pic.twitter.com/Ee6kikEpjZ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 21, 2023 ×

Financial assistance of USD 4 billion was extended by India to Sri Lanka, which included lines of credit for purchasing fuel and food last year when the country suffered an economic crisis.

The Indian government had also provided guarantees to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to assist the country in securing a USD 2.9 billion bailout package.

Delegation level talks led by PM @narendramodi and President @RW_UNP get underway.



A wide-ranging agenda on the table covering areas of energy security, economic and financial linkages, defence & security cooperation and people to people ties. pic.twitter.com/x7irs8BPsw — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 21, 2023 ×

"An opportunity to review and lend further momentum to the long-standing India-Sri Lanka ties as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Twitter, just before the two leaders began talks.

In the tweets that followed, Bagchi said, "A wide-ranging agenda on the table covering areas of energy security, economic and financial linkages, defence & security co-operation and people to people ties. Talks will focus on promoting mutually beneficial co-operation across sectors and strengthening connectivity in all its dimensions between our two countries."

Bolstering our ties with a close maritime partner.



PM @narendramodi and President @RW_UNP hold bilateral discussions.



Talks will focus on promoting mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors and strengthening connectivity in all its dimensions between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/0RZpCXqyHR — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 21, 2023 ×

Network-to-network agreements for UPI in Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka exchanged several agreements in the presence of Indian PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe in New Delhi. One of the agreements finalised was for network-to-network agreements for the acceptance of UPI in Sri Lanka.

Speaking at the joint conference after the talks, PM Modi said, "We agree on the enhancement of air connectivity between India and Sri Lanka. To increase trade and travel by people, we have taken the decision to start passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka."

"Sri Lanka also has an important place in both India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision. Today we shared our views on bilateral, regional and international issues. We believe that the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka are intertwined. The agreement signed to launch UPI in Sri Lanka, will increase Fintech connectivity," he further stated.

WATCH | Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to meet PM Modi, to seek 'innocent passage' for fishermen

PM Modi, while talking about the issue of fishermen being faced by the two countries, said,"Today, we also discussed the issues related to the livelihood of fishermen. We agree that we should go ahead on the matter with a humane approach. We also spoke about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka. President Wickremesinghe told me about his inclusive approach. We hope that the Sri Lankan Govt will fulfil the aspirations of Tamils and take forward the process for equality, justice and peace. We hope it will fulfil its commitment to the implementation of the 13th Amendment and Provincial Council Elections."

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, "I have congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the great strides India continues to make under his leadership in economic infrastructure and technological progress in ensuring growth and prosperity for the people of India. We believe that India's growth will be beneficial to the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region."

"I have also appraised Prime Minister Modi of the extraordinary challenges that Sri Lanka has experienced in economic, social and political terms in the past year and of the reform measures I have spearheaded on a number of fronts in overcoming these challenges. I have conveyed to Prime Minister Modi and to the government and the people of India a profound appreciation for the solidarity and support rendered to Sri Lanka in what was undoubtedly the most challenging period in our modern history," he added.

Before the high-level talks between the two top leaders, Wickremesinghe was called on by India's NSA Ajit Doval and security co-operation between the two nations was discussed.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with Wickremesinghe and discussed various bilateral issues.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.