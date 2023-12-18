PM Modi inaugurates world's largest meditation centre 'Swarved Mahamandir' in India's Varanasi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Dec 18) inaugurated the newly-built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi, which is also the world's largest meditation centre.

While addressing the audience, PM Modi said that India has declared freedom from the slave mentality and is feeling proud of its heritage.

"In the era of slavery, the oppressors who made an effort to weaken India first targeted our symbols. After Independence, re-building of these cultural symbols was essential," he said.

Modi said that after the country gained Independence, "there was an opposition to the rebuilding of the Somnath temple and this thought process remained dominant for decades."

He said because of this, the country descended into an inferiority complex and somehow ignored the rich heritage it possessed. काशी का दिव्य और भव्य स्वर्वेद महामंदिर प्राचीनता और आधुनिकता का बेजोड़ उदाहरण है। मुझे विश्वास है कि योग और ध्यान के क्षेत्र में यह विश्व में अपनी अलग पहचान बनाएगा और समग्र विकास के हमारे संकल्प में मील का पत्थर साबित होगा।

"After seven decades of Independence, the wheel of time has turned once again. The country has declared from the Red Fort freedom from a slave mentality and a feeling of pride about its heritage."

"The work which started from Somnath has now become a campaign. Today, the grandeur of Vishwanath is singing the tales of India's glory," Modi said. वाराणसी का स्वर्वेद महामंदिर संपूर्ण मानवता के कल्याण के लिए एक अनमोल धरोहर है, जिससे भारत की सांस्कृतिक विरासत और समृद्ध होगी।

He then said that India, for the longest time, has been an example of economic prosperity and physical development and that the government, society and saints were making all the required efforts to rejuvenate Kashi.

Chief Minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath was also present during the inauguration.

CM Yogi along with PM Modi took a tour of the centre that can seat around 20,000 people at a time for meditation. आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने आज काशी में विहंगम योग संत समाज के 100वें वार्षिकोत्सव 'शताब्दी समारम्भ महोत्सव' एवं सद्गुरु सदाफलदेव जी महाराज को समर्पित 'स्वर्वेद महामंदिर धाम' का लोकार्पण किया।

जब एक संत की साधना मूर्तरूप लेती है, तब ऐसा पावन धाम बनकर तैयार होता…



जब एक संत की साधना मूर्तरूप लेती है, तब ऐसा पावन धाम बनकर तैयार होता… pic.twitter.com/99Dla8KtC5 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 18, 2023 ×

Verses of the Swarveda have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir, a seven-floor superstructure.

The Indian prime minister is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

On the first day, he launched projects including the Kanyakumari-Varanasi Tamil Sangamam train and multi-language and braille translations of Thirukkural, Manimekalai and other classic Tamil literature.

He also participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

He is set to launch several other projects in the city including the new Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to New Delhi.

AI-based tool used to translate PM Modi's speech in Varanasi

In a first, a real-time AI-based tool was used to translate PM Modi's speech at Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Sunday (Dec 18).

During the address, PM Modi welcomed the participants and called them his family.

"Today, the use of new technology has taken place here through Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is a new beginning and hopefully, it makes it easier for me to reach you," PM Modi said at Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

The speech by the Indian prime minister was translated through 'Bhashini' for the ones who in the audience understood the Tamil language.

'Bhashini' is an AI-led language translation system that enables people to speak in their language while talking to speakers of other Indian languages.