Indian PM Modi endorses 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in his last 2020 'Mann Ki Baat'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday asked manufacturers and industry leaders to ensure that world-class products are made in the country, adding people have so far supported 'vocal for local' campaign.

The outgoing year saw the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' echo in the society, he said in his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address of the year.

The latest radio address came at a time when thousands of farmers are protesting in Delhi against the Centre's farm laws.

Noting that the issue of single-use plastic could not be discussed much due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, he asserted that getting the country rid of single-use plastic is one of the resolutions for the new year.

PM Modi also asked people to use Kashmiri saffron and said that his government is working to make it a "globally popular brand".

The GI tag has given it a unique identity, he said.

During his address, he also paid tributes to several revered Sikh personalities, including sons of Guru Gobind Singh, saying their sacrifices helped keep our culture safe.

"We pay tributes to the brave Chaar Sahibzaade, we remember Mata Gujri, we recall the greatness of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. We remain indebted to these greats for their sacrifices and their spirit of compassion," he said.