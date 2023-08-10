Indian Parliament session: PM Modi to reply to no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha on Thursday (August 10) in response to the opposition's no-confidence motion against the central government. The opposition moved the no-confidence motion against the government on July 26, which Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla admitted. This is the second time that Prime Minister Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.

On Tuesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiated the debate on the motion which later turned into a heated argument between the opposition and the government. Any Lok Sabha MP, who has the support of 50 colleagues, can at any point in time introduce the motion against the Council of Ministers.

Following this, a discussion on the motion takes place. Lawmakers who support the motion highlight the government's shortcomings, and the treasury benches respond to the issues they raise. Ultimately, voting takes place, and the government is forced to vacate the office if the motion is successful.

Oppn reacts to PM's reply in Lok Sabha: 'It took him 14 days to...'

Opposition leaders reacted to the news of the PM's response in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "From 20th July opposition INDIA alliance has been demanding that the PM must come to Parliament, speak about Manipur and give a statement of peace and solidarity with the people there. It has taken 14 days for the PM to come to Parliament...No we hope that he answers the question raised by the mover Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi..."

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran, meanwhile, told ANI he does not expect much from PM Modi as yesterday's reply by Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that the government was not answering specific queries raised by the opposition.

"The Union government failed miserably in handling the Manipur violence...As the core issue is being ignored by the Union Home Minister in yesterday's reply we are anticipating such type of reply from the Prime Minister also..." Premchandran added.

No-confidence motion brought only to create delusion: Shah

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the no-confidence motion was moved against the government only to create a delusion despite having a majority in the House and termed it "politically motivated".

"This no-confidence motion will show the real character of the Opposition in the country," Shah added.

(With inputs from agencies)

