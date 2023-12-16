Indian parliament security breach: Sixth person arrested as authorities expand probe net
This screengrab from Sansad TV on December 13, 2023 shows a man (bottom, R) jumping over benches of the lower house of parliament, in New Delhi on December 13, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)
Story highlights
Mahesh Kumawat was taken into custody today for allegedly helping the 'mastermind' Lalit Jha escape from Delhi.
Delhi police on Saturday (Dec 16) made the sixth arrest in the Parliament security breach case when two men jumped into the House and released coloured smoke earlier this week. Mahesh Kumawat was taken into custody today for allegedly helping the 'mastermind' Lalit Jha escape from Delhi.
