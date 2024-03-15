Indian Navy thwarts piracy attack, ensures safety of Bangladeshi nationals on board

Indian Navy's Mission Deployed warship and a Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) aircraft sprang into action to counter a piracy attack targeting MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel, during its voyage from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates. Upon receiving notification of the incident, the LRMP was promptly dispatched. It swiftly located the MV Abdullah on the evening of March 12, 2024.

Later, as per a statement by the Indian Navy, attempts were made to establish communication with the vessel. It was to assess the safety of its crew members. However, it yielded no response. Indian Navy's deployed warship, which was diverted earlier, intercepted the hijacked MV. According to the Indian Navy, the warship successfully intercepted the vessel on the morning of March 14, 2024.

Ensuring the safety of the crew, all of whom were Bangladeshi nationals held captive by the armed pirates, became the paramount objective. The Indian Navy warship remained in close proximity to the MV Abdullah, safeguarding it until it reached the territorial waters of Somalia. #IndianNavy's Mission Deployed warship & an LRMP responded to a piracy attack on MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel, whilst enroute from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates.



On receipt of intimation, the LRMP was immediately deployed & after locating the MV in evening… pic.twitter.com/mSkscXZwJK — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 15, 2024 × "The safety of the MV's crew (all Bangladesh nationals) held hostage by the armed pirates was ascertained & the IN warship continued to maintain in close vicinity of the MV till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia," the statement by the Indian Navy read.

The Indian Navy's offshore patrol vessel INS Sumitra, in January, swiftly responded to a distress call from an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel that had been hijacked off the Somali coast. The prompt action of INS Sumitra effectively compelled the pirates to release both the boat and the crew held hostage.

Watch | Iran ships weapons through European ports × Moreover, in another separate piracy incident in the Gulf of Aden, the Indian warship INS Chennai, alongside its marine commandos, successfully prevented the hijacking of a Liberia-flagged merchant vessel in the north Arabian Sea. The operation ensured the safe rescue of all 21 crew members, among whom were 15 Indians.

The Indian Navy's swift and efficient response highlighted its commitment to maritime security and the protection of vessels traversing these waters. Through coordinated efforts and decisive action, the Navy was able to ensure the safety and security of maritime trade routes, thwarting threats posed by piracy in the region.