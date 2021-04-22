Indian Navy pitches in to find missing Indonesian submarine

Indian Navy on Thursday pitched in to locate the missing Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402. The submarine went missing on Wednesday 60 miles off the coast of Bali with 53 people on board. Indian Navy has sent its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel, which departed from Visakhapatnam to support the Indonesian Navy in Search & Rescue efforts for KRI Nanggala.

Equipped with the latest technology and capabilities, Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel or DSRV has a Side Scan Sonar to locate the position of any submarine in distress. It can provide immediate relief by posting Emergency Life Support Containers with the help of Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). Supplied by a UK-based company, the DSRV can provide an early response to deal with any submarine contingency.

Indian reach out comes, even as both countries have been engaging on several fronts from defence to maritime collaboration.

Indian Navy has been providing support in the region in several ways, including by providing medicine, food supplies amid the Covid pandemic. Under its Sagar missions 1,2 and 3 it reached out to more than 10 countries in the Indian Ocean region, Africa and ASEAN with supplies to deal with the Covid crisis.

Meanwhile, other countries in the region, namely Singapore and Malaysia have dispatched vessels to support Indonesia.

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a statement said, "The Republic of Singapore Navy’s MV Swift Rescue – our submarine rescue vessel – was dispatched expeditiously...as fast as she could get ready after our navy chief received a request for assistance from his Indonesian counterpart."