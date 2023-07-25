‘Indian Mujahideen also has India in its name': PM Modi blasts ‘INDIA’ coalition

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday (July 25) launched a scathing attack on the newly-formed coalition of major opposition parties under the ‘INDIA’ umbrella.

While saying that Indian opposition was “directionless”, PM Modi reportedly cited the Islamist terrorist group ‘Indian Mujahideen’ to attack the name ‘INDIA’ that the country’s 26 major opposition parties gave to their alliance in a key meeting last week.

The so-called INDIA coalition is an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

"They keep praising themselves for the name INDIA. Indian National Congress, East India Company, Indian Mujahideen, Popular Front of India - these are also INDIA. Just using the name INDIA does not mean anything," top BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted the PM as saying.

"As the Britishers came and named themselves East India Company, in the same way, the opposition is presenting itself in the name of India,” the PM said.

PM Modi gave these remarks at BJP’s parliamentary party meeting held Tuesday amid the raging demand from the opposition to hold a debate over Manipur ethnic violence in parliament.

The PM also added that the people cannot be misled just by using the country’s name.

Opposition ‘defeated, tired and hopeless’

The Indian prime minister also said that the conduct of the opposition shows they have made up their minds to remain in the opposition. He described the opposition as "defeated, tired, hopeless, with a single-point agenda - opposing Modi".

PM Modi also expressed confidence that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will easily win the 2024 general elections with the people’s immense support.

Manipur row

PM Modi’s attack on INDIA comes at a time when the monsoon session of the Indian Parliament is underway. Both houses of the Indian parliament have been adjourned repeatedly, halting the government’s plan to push key legislations.

INDIA alliance has been demanding PM Modi issue a detailed statement over Manipur violence in parliament.

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the INDIA alliance said they will hold a meeting on Tuesday at the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss further strategy over house proceedings.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said their only demand from PM Modi was to release a statement on Manipur inside the parliament, adding that the protest will continue until their demands are met.