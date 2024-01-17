Indian MP at centre of cash-for-query controversy asked to vacate govt bungalow immediately

All India Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who was at the centre of the 'cash for query' controversy and was expelled from the lower house of the Indian parliament on December 8, has now been asked by the Directorate of Estates to vacate the government bungalow provided to her on an immediate basis. The department is the one that looks after the Central government's residential properties.

She was earlier given an order in which she was requested to vacate the government-provided building by January 7. After this, Moitra challenged the order in the Delhi High Court which asked the former MP to approach the directorate regarding her request to keep on allowing her to stay in the accommodation provided.

The latest order by DoE where it is asking for Moitra to immediately vacate the premises was issued on Tuesday (Jan 16). The directorate on January 8 issued Moitra a show cause notice and sought her reply within three days asking the reason behind her inaction in vacating the house. A yet order was issued on January 12.

Justice Subramoniun Prasad earlier noted that as per the rules, the authorities should be able to let a person at the accommodation for up to six months if a certain amount is paid. But that is only to hold true in exceptional cases.

Following this, Moitra withdrew her petition against the directorate.

India's Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on December 11 moved the Supreme Court after her expulsion in the wake of an ethics committee found her guilty of sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials and for also accepting gifts from a businessman to advance his interests.

Supreme Court on January 3 asked the Secretary General of Lok Sabha to file a response to the writ petition filed by Moitra. Moitra's petition challenged her recent expulsion from the Lok Sabha after it was alleged that she carried out an unethical act in violation of the minister's code of conduct.