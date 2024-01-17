India Weather: Dense fog in Delhi delays over 100 flights, 20 trains; Check full forecast here

Delhi and other parts of North India will have no respite from the dense fog and cold wave conditions gripping the region, said IMD.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog conditions will continue over North India for four days. The weather department also mentioned that severe cold wave conditions will continue in Delhi and parts of North India.

Amid the foggy and bone-chilling weather, Delhi Airport delayed at least 170 flights on Wednesday (Jan 17), reported ANI. According to the FIDS (Flight Information Display System), 53 flights, including 21 domestic arrivals, 16 domestic departures, 3 International departures and 13 International arrivals, were cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions and other operational reasons.

Most regions in North India witnessed minimum temperatures between two to five degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature ranged between six to ten degrees Celsius at many places in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, northern Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. On Tuesday (Jan 16), Hissar (Haryana) reported the lowest minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecast said 'dense' to 'very dense' fog conditions will prevail in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi until Monday (Jan 22). In the upcoming given days, there will also be no significant change in the minimum temperature over the rest of the country.

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, IMD said, "Latest Satellite pictures at 0700 am of today indicates that fog has reduced over Bihar, east UP, north MP & Delhi since midnight. However, dense fog is still prevailing over parts of Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh & northwest Rajasthan and likely to continue few more hours."

IMD Scientist Soma Sen told ANI, "In Delhi and in North India, we are not expecting much change in the minimum temperature. Maybe one-degree rise is likely because of the sunny skies, but foggy conditions will persist. Low cloud conditions may also continue for the neighbouring regions because of which Haryana, Punjab will see severe cold day conditions for the next two to three days. We are not expecting any sudden change in either temperature or cold conditions. The intensity of cold will gradually decrease which is a seasonal effect."