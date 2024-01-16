'Peak Bengaluru' moment: Man chooses movie hall as unusual workplace, internet reacts. WATCH
Bengaluru, India's startup hub, gained online attention for a video capturing a man working on his laptop inside a movie theater, showcasing a "peak Bengaluru" moment. Shared on social media, the 11-second clip sparked humor and critique, with users questioning the practicality of such unconventional work settings in the city known for its quirky incidents.
Bengaluru, often hailed as India's startup capital, is now making waves online for its unique and peculiar incidents, encapsulated in the term "peak Bengaluru." A recent incident added to this trend involves a man working diligently on his laptop inside a movie theater, and the 11-second video capturing this moment quickly became a sensation on social media.
The video, shared by internet user KP on X, shows a man engrossed in his laptop while seated in Swagath Onyx Theatre in Bengaluru. KP humorously captioned the post with, “Visual of an early morning show in @SwagathOnyx That's definitely Bengaluru @peakbengaluru.” He also clarified in the comments section that the incident occurred during a 4 am show.
Visual of an early morning show in @SwagathOnyx— KP (@KrishnaCKPS) January 13, 2024
That's definitely Bengaluru ❤️@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/s7NJu5Sd8L
The 11-second clip quickly garnered attention, accumulating over a thousand views on the microblogging platform. Users flooded the comments section with a mix of amusement and critique. Some questioned the practicality of working in a theater, suggesting peaceful alternatives like parks or gardens. One user sarcastically noted, "There are lots of parks and gardens in Bengaluru... could have gone to any of those and worked with peace of mind, instead of doing show off inside a theatre meant for mass entertainment." Another user succinctly labelled the incident as "Peak Bengaluru."
Other 'peak moments' in Bengaluru
Recently, Tesla's Model X, a famous sports utility vehicle, made waves on social media after being spotted on a the roads of Bengaluru.
The red-coloured vehicle attracted attention near the Cubbon Park metro station, specifically at Minsk Square. Two distinct photos of the car circulated online, one capturing the vehicle at a traffic signal and the other showing it in motion.
The posts featuring the Tesla Model X garnered significant traction with various retweets and user comments. Notably, discussions arose regarding the purpose of the vehicle's presence, with some speculating that it might not be a mere test drive.
