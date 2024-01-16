'Peak Bengaluru' moment: Man chooses movie hall as unusual workplace, internet reacts. WATCH

Bengaluru, often hailed as India's startup capital, is now making waves online for its unique and peculiar incidents, encapsulated in the term "peak Bengaluru." A recent incident added to this trend involves a man working diligently on his laptop inside a movie theater, and the 11-second video capturing this moment quickly became a sensation on social media.

The video, shared by internet user KP on X, shows a man engrossed in his laptop while seated in Swagath Onyx Theatre in Bengaluru. KP humorously captioned the post with, “Visual of an early morning show in @SwagathOnyx That's definitely Bengaluru @peakbengaluru.” He also clarified in the comments section that the incident occurred during a 4 am show.

The 11-second clip quickly garnered attention, accumulating over a thousand views on the microblogging platform. Users flooded the comments section with a mix of amusement and critique. Some questioned the practicality of working in a theater, suggesting peaceful alternatives like parks or gardens. One user sarcastically noted, "There are lots of parks and gardens in Bengaluru... could have gone to any of those and worked with peace of mind, instead of doing show off inside a theatre meant for mass entertainment." Another user succinctly labelled the incident as "Peak Bengaluru."