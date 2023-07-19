Indian link 'uncertain': ISRO chief dispels rumours over rocket debris found on Australian beach

Speculation and curiosity have surrounded a giant metal dome that washed up on Green Head Beach in Australia, approximately 250 kilometres north of Perth.

The object, resembling a cylindrical wreckage measuring around 2.5 metres in width and between 2.5 metres and 3 metres in length, has triggered a wave of excitement among the local residents.

While the debris has been confirmed as part of a rocket, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief, S Somanath, clarified that it cannot be definitively identified as Indian without further analysis.

"We can't confirm it's ours unless we analyse it," S Somanath told BBC.

Debunking initial speculations

Initially, there were suggestions that the mysterious object might be linked to India's recent Moon mission launch. However, experts promptly dismissed this possibility, ruling out any connection to the country's latest space endeavours.

According to Somanath, ISRO cannot conclusively declare ownership of the metal dome until a thorough analysis is conducted. Determining its origin and affiliation will require careful examination and evaluation by experts in the field. The outcome of this analysis will shed light on whether the wreckage is indeed Indian.

Heightened interest and alternative theories

The discovery of the cylindrical debris has generated significant interest and captivated the attention of the Green Head Beach community.

Speculation initially surfaced, proposing a potential link to MH370, the ill-fated plane that disappeared in 2014 with 239 passengers aboard off the West Australian coast. However, experts have since dismissed any connection between the wreckage and the missing aircraft.

Awaiting official identification

The mystery surrounding the origin and purpose of the metal dome has heightened public curiosity. As experts analyse the debris, the definitive identification of its source will be crucial in resolving the intrigue surrounding its appearance on the Australian beach. Only through a thorough investigation can its true origins be determined.

Somanath, however, confirmed that "some of the PSLV parts are known to have fallen in the sea beyond Australia's Exclusive Economic Zone" and said that the object "may have been floating for a long time and finally reached shore".