Indian lawmaker from Gujarat jumps into river, saves three youth from drowning 

An Indian lawmaker from Gujarat’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being praised by many after a clip of him jumping into the river and saving three people from drowning went viral on social media.

Rajula Hira Solanki, a lawmaker of the state assembly from Rajula constituency, was at the spot when the whole incident took place.

On May 31 afternoon, four youths ventured into a creek near a seashore in Patwa village for a swim. However, they were overwhelmed by strong currents and powerful waves and started getting drifted towards deep water.

As the youths started screaming for help, Solanki, who just happened to be at the spot, heard and rushed towards them. He was then able to rescue them with the help of some other people.

Three out of the four youths were rescued. But the fourth, Jeevan Gujaria, died due to drowning. His body was found in the evening.

BJP lawmaker from Gujarat jumps into the sea to save three drowning youths; video goes viral#HiraSolanki #Gujarat



For more videos, visit: https://t.co/AXC5qRuO3J pic.twitter.com/TUaG8aHifj — WION (@WIONews) June 2, 2023 ×

The clip of the rescue spread like wildfire on social media, and many praised the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for his heroic effort.

Solanki and his brother Purshottam Solanki have been members of the Gujarat legislative assembly since 1998, representing Bhavnagar.

This is the third incident that has taken place last month. On May 20, six members of a family drowned in the seawater in the city of Bharuch, more than 300 kilometres from Patwa.

The incident took place at Dajej Beach in Bharuch when a family hailing from Muller Village had gone for a picnic.

On May 14, five children in Gujarat's Botad district drowned in the Krishna Sagar Lake. According to local media reports, two children were swimming in the lake when they started drowning. Following this, three others jumped into the lake to save them and eventually, they also drowned.

(With inputs from agencies)