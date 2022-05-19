Indian industry maven Ratan Tata arrives at hotel in Tata Nano car without bodyguards, wins the internet

Ratan Tata, a business mogul, is well-liked for his humble demeanour and grace. The industrialist gained notoriety once more when he was photographed driving to the Taj hotel in the lowly Nano, which is still India's cheapest car.

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons was spotted arriving at Mumbai's Taj Hotel, a Tata property, in a customised replica of the small and economical car, according to a video circulating on the internet. He was observed seated in the front without any security, driven to the hotel by his executive assistant.

The internet labelled the 84-year-old industrialist a "legend" for his simplicity in travelling about without much hoopla.

Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Mumbai in a Nano sitting in front seat with his driver. No security either. Exemplary simplicity personified. 💯👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XAbyLLoCpt — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) May 17, 2022 ×

Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Mumbai in a Nano sitting in front seat with his driver. No security either. Exemplary simplicity personified. 💯👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XAbyLLoCpt — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) May 17, 2022 ×

Nano was unveiled at an auto show in January 2008 as India's cheapest car, designed to fulfil the ambition of many Indian families of owning a four-wheeler. Despite rising production costs, it was launched in 2009 with an initial price of close to Rs 1,00,000 for the basic model, as promised by Tata.

The industrialist's simplicity has wowed social media users and the admiration for him is pouring in via social media platforms.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.