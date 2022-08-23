Indian government issues advisory for tomato flu: All you need to know about symptoms and treatment

Amid fears of coronavirus (COVID-19) and monkeypox, reports of tomato flu caused panic. Tomato flu (or tomato fever) has emerged in the southern state of Kerala in India among children younger than five years.

In the latest development, India's health ministry issued an advisory on tomato flu, which is also known as Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD).

The advisory has been issued to the states after more than 100 cases were reported from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Haryana.

A recent study by the Lancet Respiratory Medicine Journal stated that the "tomato flu" was first identified in India on May 6 and has so far infected children under the age of five. This viral illness has led to an alert in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar reported that additionally 26 children (aged 1-9 years) have been reported as having the disease in Odisha.

Health Ministry's advisory

The health ministry advisory noted: "The name Tomato Flu comes from the main symptom of this disease, i.e, tomato-shaped blisters on several body parts. The blisters start as red-coloured small blisters and resemble tomatoes when they enlarge."

"Primary symptoms observed in children with Tomato Flu are similar to those of other viral infections, which include fever, rashes and pain in joints. Rashes on skin can also lead to skin irritation," it added.

What are the symptoms of tomato flu?

Symptoms of this disease include mild fever, loss of appetite, malaise and often a sore throat. These are the symptoms experienced in the beginning.

The report mentioned that one or two days after the fever begins, small red spots appear which change to blisters and then to ulcers. The sores are usually located on the tongue, gums, inside of the cheeks, palms and soles.

Tomato flu is a self-limiting infectious disease as the signs and symptoms resolve after a few days, the ministry said.

It also mentioned that the disease appears to be a clinical variant of the so-called HFMD that is common in school-going children.

The ministry said: "Infants and young children are also prone to this infection through use of nappies, touching unclean surfaces as well as putting things directly into the mouth. HFMD occurs mainly in children under 10 years of age, but it can occur in adults too."

What is the treatment for tomato flu?

The health ministry's statement said that the best way to prevent this disease is by maintaining proper hygiene and sanitisation of the surrounding environment as well as preventing the infected child from sharing toys, clothes, food, or other items with other non-infected children.

Is tomato flu life-threatening?

The Lancet study mentioned that the rare viral infection is in an "endemic state" and is considered non-life-threatening. But, it added that there's a need to prevent further outbreaks because of the dreadful experience of the COVID-19 pandemic.

