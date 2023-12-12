Indian government 'corrects reply' in Lok Sabha on question concerning designation of Hamas

India's Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday (Dec 11) released a statement in the Lok Sabha rectifying the response given to a question raised last week on the designation of Hamas.

"I rise to lay a statement correcting the reply given on December 8, 2023, to unstarred question number 980 by Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, MP, regarding the declaration of Hamas as a terrorist organisation," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in the House.

The correction was made after Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi, took to her official X account and wrote in a posting clarifying that she had not signed any paper with the question related to the declaration of Hamas as a terrorist organization.

"You have been misinformed as I have not signed any paper with this question and this answer," Lekhi stated on X in reply to a post citing the report.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday (Dec 9) said that the answer needs a technical correction.

'"We have noted that Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No. 980 answered on 8 December 2023 needs a technical correction in terms of reflecting Shri V. Muraleedharan as the Minister of State replying to the Parliament Question. This is being suitably undertaken," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Lekhi, in a press conference later that day, denied signing any such paper and said that she had asked for an inquiry into the matter.

"I would like to clarify that I have not signed any paper regarding that question. I have tagged PMO and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the breach. I have also called the Foreign Secretary and asked for an investigation and action should be taken against those responsible," the MoS stated.

She added, "It has to be found out who committed this from the MEA without the signature of the concerned minister. I hope that there will be a prompt inquiry into the matter".

Congress MP K Sudhakaran had raised a question asking if the government had proposed a plan to declare Hamas as a terrorist organisation or if the government of Israel had raised a demand asking the same.

"Designation of an organisation as terrorist is covered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and declaring any organisation as terrorist is considered as per the provisions of the Act by the relevant government departments," the government said in a reply.