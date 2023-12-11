India's top court approves Modi govt's 2019 move that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status

India’s Supreme Court issued its verdict today on the Union government’s 2019 decision to amend the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which stripped the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

A five-judge Constitution bench, presided by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, had earlier kept its verdict reserved on September 5.

Below are the key takeaways from the judgment:

Temporary provision

While reading out the verdict, the CJI made it clear that Article 370 was a temporary provision “on a reading of the historical context in which it was included.”

“It served the transitional purpose to provide for an interim arrangement, till the J&K Constituent Assembly could be formed and it could ratify the Indian Constitution. Second, it served a purpose in the war-like situation prevailing in the state,” the Chief Justice said.

No internal sovereignty

CJI Chandrachud said that Jammu and Kashmir holds no internal sovereignty after accession to India. "It was only to further the relationship with the Union which was already defined under Article 370 and the proclamation by Yuvraj Karan Singh,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir surrendered its complete sovereignty with the merger, said the CJI.

“The fact that J&K is an integral part of India is evidenced in Section 3 of the J&K Constitution itself, apart from Articles 1 and 370 of the Indian Constitution. Article 1 of the Indian Constitution says, ‘Indian, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States,’ said the CJI.

Further, Article 3 of the J&K Constitution reads: "The State of Jammu and Kashmir is and shall be an integral part of the Union of India." The state's Constitution also provides that this provision cannot be amended.

Was President’s rule valid?

Supreme Court refused to rule on the validity of the Presidential rule imposed in J&K in December 2018 since it was not specifically challenged by the petitioner, Chief Justice of India said.

Although it added: The President and Parliament are not impeded to take over as Governor/State Legislature after the proclamation of President’s rule under Article 356, he adds. There was no prima facie (on the face of it) case that the President's orders were mala fide (in bad faith) or extraneous exercise of power.