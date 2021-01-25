Indian forces 'adequately mobilised' to thwart attempts that undermine security: President Kovind

In strong remarks against China's expansionist approach, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that Indian forces are "adequately mobilised" to counter any attempt that undermines national security.

"Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces: Army, Air Force and Navy are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs," Kovind said in his Republic Day address.

Watch |

The president's comments came as Indian and Chinese forces are locked in a tense standoff for months and also led to 20 Indian soldiers losing their lives at the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh last June.

In Pics | India starts preparing for Republic Day with dress rehearsal

Kovind also paid tributes to the 20 soldiers and said that it "was a time of adversity, and it came from many fronts" in a reference also to the coronavirus pandemic that was raging in the country at that juncture.

"We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives," the president said adding that nation will forever be grateful for their bravery.

The president also spoke on the farmers' protest in the border region of the national capital in New Delhi, saying that the government is "devoted to the farmers' welfare'.

"The path of reform at the initial stages may cause misapprehensions but the government is singularly devoted to the farmers' welfare," the president said.

Several farmers are protesting against the three farm-laws that were passed by the central government and asking for a complete withdrawal.

