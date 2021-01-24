India starts preparing for Republic Day with dress rehearsal

This year, the Republic Parade will begin from Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at India Gate, through Vijay Chowk via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate Princess Palace and Tilak Marg.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rafale fighter jets
Fir the first time, the air show will also feature recently-aquired Rafale fighter jets.
(Photograph:AFP)
Scaled down festivities
The festivities this year have been scaled down massively due to the fear of spread of the deadly coronavirus. The number of spectators allowed has been reduced to 25,000 compared to 150,000 last year. The quota of media personnel has also been reduced by 100.
(Photograph:AFP)
Pandemic effect
Historically, the day is celebrated with large-scale festivities and celebrations. However, this year the day will not be the usual grand celebrations as the country has lost thousands of lives to the pandemic.
(Photograph:AFP)
No guest
Initially the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, was to attend the celebrations of the Cheif Guest. However, due to the pandemic, he had to cancel his visit, mkaing this the first year India will celebrate the Republic Day without a guest.