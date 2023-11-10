Indian father saves 5-month-old baby by tossing it out of burning bus, loses wife

The Diwali week of lights and festivities quickly turned into a shrieking moment of darkness for a 45-year-old man, who threw his five-month old son out of the window of a burning bus on an Expressway near New Delhi. The man, while saved the baby's life by throwing him into the arms of the locals standing outside, his wife could not survive the highway fire that struck the bus they were riding at the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway this week.

In hospital with burn injuries, Dinesh also made it out of the bus, but his wife Maya did not.

"I didn't know how else to save him," Dinesh said on Thursday (Nov 9).

Dinesh was reported to be weary after several traumatic hours during which his younger daughter was wrongly identified as the second person to have died in the tragedy other than Maya, The Times of India reported. So far, the younger daughter is deemed missing.

The bus was destined to travel to Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh state in northern India on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Operated by a private travel agency, the coach reportedly had 40 passengers. Two people have died in the accident while 12 others were injured.

Three of the injured, who have critical burn injuries, are admitted at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The rest of the passengers with mild injuries were treated at Civil Hospital in Gurgaon.

"We were going to Rath town in Uttar Pradesh for Diwali. My wife was carrying Deepali and I was holding our son. My eldest daughter Alka (7) was sitting beside us. Suddenly, smoke filled the bus, and we could feel the heat. Within a few seconds, I saw people trying to break windows. I broke the windowpane with our tiffin box. I called out to people outside to catch my son and threw him out of the window," said Dinesh, who managed to run out of the bus with Alka, according to the Times of India.