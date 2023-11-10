India: Three killed, several injured after SUV hits multiple cars at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Three people were killed while six others were injured late on Thursday (Nov 9) night after an SUV rammed through several vehicles at the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai, according to the police.

The accident reportedly occurred at around 10:15 pm. Reports said that in an attempt to flee the scene, the car hit several vehicles at the toll queue. The driver of the speeding car has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized, according to the reports.

"After colliding, the car sped up and hit two to three other vehicles at the toll plaza. A total of six cars were damaged in the accident. Nine people were injured, out of which three people have died. Two of the six others injured are in a serious condition," senior police officer Krishnakant Upadhyay was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Apart from the SUV, five more vehicles were involved in the accident on the sea link, he said.

The DCP further said: "The driver of the Innova tried to escape from the spot and sped away. As the vehicle reached the toll booth, it rammed into many cars, leaving nine people injured. Later, three of them were declared dead."

Among the injured people, two of them are in critical condition, including the driver of the SUV. All injured are currently receiving treatment, DCP Upadhyay said.

It was reported that a case has been registered against the driver of the SUV and investigations are currently underway.

Mumbai's picturesque Bandra-Worli Sea Link connects West Mumbai's Bandra to South Mumbai's Worli. In recent months, the landmark has been the site of several car crashes.