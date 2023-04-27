A truck hit 12 vehicles after its brakes failed on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A multi-vehicle pile-up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday injured at least four people. The incident happened after the brakes of a truck failed, following which it hit at least 12 vehicles. Around seven to eight cars crashed into each other in the Pune highway accident.

The accident happened near Maharashtra's Khopoli. Videos from the site showed wrecked cars on the road. The injured could be seen seated inside an ambulance.

No one has been reported dead in the pile-up. @MORTHIndia @MMVD_RTO These accidents on Mumbai-Pune Exway results of

1)Lack of lane disciplines

2) LACK of Highway driving skill

This is the second accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway this month after four people were killed when their car hit a stationary truck.

This is a developing story...

