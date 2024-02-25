Indian farmers vow to continue agitation until demands fulfilled, state border reopens partially

As hundreds of farmers continue to camp at the Punjab-Haryana border amid the ongoing 'Dilli Chalo' march, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Sunday (Feb 25) said that the agitation will go on until their demands are fulfilled.

He also urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the matter and address "whatever is happening with the farmers".

"Today, is the 13th day of the morchas at Shambhu and Khanauri. Today, we will have a convention on both borders as there will be a discussion on WTO. We have demanded that the farming sector should be taken out of WTO...We will hold a press conference in the evening," Pandher said.

He further stated that on Feb 26, over 20ft tall effigies will be burned at both borders. Then on Feb 27 and 28 discussions will be held and the next steps will be decided and announced on Feb 29. #WATCH | Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, "Today, is the 13th day of the morchas at Shambhu and Khanauri. Today, we will have a convention on both borders as there will be a discussion on WTO. We have demanded that the farming sector should be taken out of WTO...We will… pic.twitter.com/Zm1GTAWZ1g — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024 ×

"On the morning of 26th Feb, biers of WTO, corporate houses and governments will be burned; in the afternoon, at both borders over 20ft tall effigies will be burned. On 27th Feb, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, SKM (non-political) will hold a meeting of all its leaders from across the country. On 28th Feb, both forums will sit and hold a discussion. On 29th Feb, the next steps will be decided...We are asking PM Modi to speak on whatever is happening with the farmers," he added.

Meanwhile, the authorities have begun the process to partially reopen Singhu and the Tikri borders with the north Indian state of Haryana, almost two weeks after they were shut in the view of the protest.

Also read: Indian Farmers to hold candle march as toll amid protest reaches four

Tikait urges for solution through dialogue

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, following rounds of inconclusive talks between the Indian government and farmers over their demands, said that there should be a solution through dialogue.

"People living in the forests protect the environment. From Bihar to Andhra Pradesh, which is a forest area, Adivasis worship the 'Jungle'. No army and farmers are standing face to face. We have people in the army also who come from a farming background. There should be a solution through dialogue. Continuous talks are going on with the Centre," he said.