Farmers to hold candle march as toll amid protest reaches four

The farm leaders on Friday (Feb 23) announced that they will hold a candle march on Saturday (Feb 24) at the Punjab-Haryana border as the agitating farmers decide to stay put to press the Centre for their demands for higher prices of the crops.

This also comes as another youth died amid the ongoing protest.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the deceased will not be cremated until he gets justice.

"Case under Section 302 IPC should be registered against those who are responsible for the death (of a farmer). We will not cremate that youth until he gets justice. There should be a complaint against the Haryana police and paramilitary who shot him," Pandher told news agency ANI.

This brings the toll to four of the people who died during the ongoing protest under the call for the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

'There should be a solution through dialogue,' says Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, following rounds of inconclusive talks between the Indian government and farmers over their demands, said that there should be a solution through dialogue.

"People living in the forests protect the environment. From Bihar to Andhra Pradesh, which is a forest area, Adivasis worship the 'Jungle'. No army and farmers are standing face to face. We have people in the army also who come from a farming background. There should be a solution through dialogue. Continuous talks are going on with the Centre," he said.

Meanwhile, a plea was submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday (Feb 23) urging the Indian government to take into consideration the reasonable demands of the farmers engaged in peaceful protests and demonstrations.

Agnostos Theos, Managing Director of the Sikh Chamber of Commerce, approached the Supreme Court seeking direction over the ongoing demonstration by the farmers.

The plea asked for instructions to be sent to the state and federal governments to immediately remove all barriers, fortifications, and other forms of violence against the protestors.

"The Respondent, Union and State governments, in anticipation of the protest by the farmer, issued threats against the people participating in the protest, fortified the borders of the state around the city of Delhi, with iron spikes, concrete walls, etc. ensuring that farmers are not able to enter the territory of the national capital," the petition added.

The petition further urged the relevant authorities to be instructed to unblock social media accounts and ensure that the freedom of speech shouldn't be restricted.

"Instruct relevant authorities to take immediate action against those who are defaming farmers and Sikhs, and hurling abuses, using derogatory terms and issuing threats," the petition urged.