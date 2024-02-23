Farmers' mega protest: Farm groups to observe 'Black Friday' today

Amid the ongoing protests by the farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, on Thursday (Feb 22), announced that the farmers will observe 'Black Friday' on Feb 23 after one of the protesting farmers died at the Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab.

"We will observe a 'Black Friday' tomorrow condoling the death of a farmer at the Khanauri Border crossing in Punjab. We held a tractor march yesterday as well," Tikait told news agency ANI.

The BKU leader further said that the farmers protesting to push the Centre for their demands will hold a tractor march on Feb 26.

"On February 26, we will take tractors to the highway, and towards the way that goes to Delhi. It will be a one-day programme, and then we will return. Then, all across India, our meetings will go on. On March 14, there will be a programme at Ram Leela Ground in Delhi for one day. People will go without tractors to that event. The government keeps saying that they are not stopping us so let's see if they will stop us or not," he added.

SKM calls for nationwide mobilisation of farmers

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday released an official press statement calling for a nationwide mobilisation of farmers in support of its demands and against the "repression of the farmers' struggle".

"The SKM General Body (GB) on Thursday decided to organise a massive mobilisation of farmers with a slew of programmes to be observed all over India in support of its demands and against the repression of the farmers' struggle," said the official statement.

"The GB paid homage to martyr Shubh Karan Singh who died in police firing yesterday when the Haryana police crossed the border illegally and shot at the protesters. The police also damaged several tractors of farmers at the protest site," it said.

"SKM squarely blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for conspiring to carry out severe repression on the protesters to isolate and divide the Kisan movement, develop alienation among the people of Punjab and try to take electoral advantage of this division," it added.

"SKM while demanding the resignation of Amit Shah and CM and HM of Haryana, ML Khattar and Anil Vij, demanded that the Punjab govt should lodge an FIR under section 302 against them and the police for the murder and injury to the protesters and damage to several tractors at the protest site," said the statement.

SKM further called for observing 26 February 2024 as Quit WTO Day which is when the WTO Conference is going to begin in Abu Dhabi.

Protestors to cover the cost of any damage caused to public property: Ambala Police

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police in the Ambala District has stated that any damage caused to private or public property during the protest will be made up for by seizing the demonstrators' bank accounts and attaching their belongings.

The Ambala Police released an official press statement saying that the farmer organisations have been making continuous efforts since Feb 13 to break the barricade placed on the Shambhu Border and daily attempts to undermine law and order are being made by the demonstrators by pelting stones at the police administration and causing disturbances.

"The damage caused to government and private property by the agitators is being assessed. The administration had already informed/warned in this regard that if the agitators caused damage to government and private property during this movement, then this loss would be compensated by seizing their property and bank accounts. If public property is damaged by the agitators during the movement, there is an amendment in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 (PDPP Act) under the provisions of the Supreme Court in which, the people who caused damage to public property during the movement or called for the movement and the officials of that organization are held responsible for any damage caused," the official release said.

"In this regard, the actions taken by the administration against the agitators leaders are being implemented. If there has been any damage to any community's property during this movement, the details of the damage can be given to the administration. Proceedings to compensate for the loss of government property during the farmers' protest, attachment of property and seizure of bank accounts of the protestors have been initiated," it added.

The police have also initiated the National Security Act (NSA) against the farmer leaders.

"Proceedings have been initiated under the NSA National Security Act 1980/NSA against the chief officials of farmer organizations and the agitators," the Ambala police said on X.