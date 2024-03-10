Indian farmers launch 'rail roko' protest to amplify their demands, train disruption likely

Indian farmers commenced their 'rail roko' (translated to 'Stop the Trains') protest on Sunday (Mar 10) at noon, which will continue for four hours.

The farmers are holding protests urging centre to formulate a law for MSP guarantee. MSP or Minimum Support Price denotes the minimum price set by the government for purchasing crops from farmers.

This protest is in continuation of the ongoing agitation by Indian farmers, which began on February 13 with the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march (translated to 'March towards Delhi'). As part of the march, over 200 disgruntled farmers' unions mobilised toward the national capital.

The farmers' demands encompass a spectrum of issues, notably including a law which assures a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Additionally, they are demanding pensions for farmers and labourers, farm debt relief, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, withdrawal of legal cases, and restoration of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, as well as compensation for families affected during previous protests.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent farmer leader, said, "...As part of the agitation that started at the Punjab-Haryana border on February 13, we have called for 'Rail Roko' across the country today. We urge all farmers, labourers, and common people of the country to support us in the 'Rail Roko' today in large numbers. We also urge those, who want to undertake train travel between 12 pm - 4 pm today, to not do the same for four hours today. People might face a little inconvenience today. This is partial 'Rail Roko'..."

Farmer unions like the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner), and the Krantikari Kisan Union, all part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, pledged their participation in the 'rail roko' agitation.

Across approximately 60 locations in Haryana and Punjab, hundreds of farmers are anticipated to join the nationwide 'rail roko' agitation, which may lead to disruptions in train services.

In anticipation of potential disturbances, authorities in Haryana imposed Section 144 in Ambala district on Sunday (Mar 10), with police deployments in sensitive areas and tightened security at all borders ahead of the ‘rail roko’ protest.

Earlier, farmer leaders turned down the centre's offer to have government agencies purchase pulses, maize, and cotton at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for a span of five years. The farmers, showing their disinterest, stated that the proposal did not align with the best interests of the farmers.